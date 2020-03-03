Fully-involved fire blazes through SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are battling a blaze inside a southeast Portland home on Tuesday.

Portland Fire and Rescue arrived at Southeast 137th Avenue and Southeast Raymond Street around 10 a.m., where they found a fully-involved house fire. However, back up crews had to come in due to the first engine’s damaged hose, delaying firefighting efforts. The secondary crew had most of the fire extinguished by 10:11 a.m., according to PFR.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.