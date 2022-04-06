PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – KOIN 6 News is following up on the fatal shooting on Monday that killed 19-year-old Portland State University student Amara Marluke.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of SW College and 6th Avenue, in front of Mak’s Market and across the street from the Cheerful Tortoise Bar.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the mayor’s office about her death and the continued rise in violence.

“The loss of Amara Marluke is a tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to her family,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement.

He added “Amara made an unforgettable impact on the Portland State University community where she held numerous leadership roles.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Green Hammer, where Marluke’s father works, to help her family with funeral expenses.