PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the latest push to meet its carbon-reduction goals, the Portland City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Wednesday that will require future multi-unit housing developments with on-site parking to include electric vehicle charging stations.

The amendment to the city’s zoning code will require new housing complexes to provide an electric vehicle charging station at every parking space if there are six or fewer spaces in the building. Apartment buildings with seven or more spaces must include EV stations at 50% of parking spots.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the city’s Community and Economic Development service district, said the infrastructure-improvement project will aid the region’s transition to electric vehicles.

“This project will ensure that new residential development provides the infrastructure needed for future demand of electric vehicles and allows for a more equitably balanced expansion to those who would not otherwise have access to this infrastructure,” Rubio said.

Oregon House Bill 2180, passed in 2021, already requires new apartment complexes to include EV charging stations for 20% of parking spots. Portland’s new zoning law now exceeds that state mandate. The local ordinance will go into effect on March 31.