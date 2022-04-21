PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden visited Portland on Thursday as part of a trip to the Pacific Northwest to promote investments in infrastructure.

Air Force One landed at PDX around 12:40 p.m. Thursday and the president was greeted by state and local leaders. Biden toured the airport and was briefed on upgrades to PDX by construction managers and other officials.

Around 2:30 p.m., Biden spoke at the Portland Air National Guard hanger, highlighting how his $1 trillion infrastructure plan fits into an ongoing project to ensure PDX runways can survive earthquakes.

He’s set to attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee at the Portland Yacht Club after the speech.

    President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives to speak about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives to speak about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives to speak about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Biden takes the podium at the Portland International Airport to deliver remarks on Infrastructure during his visit to the Pacific Northwest on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
  • President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden poses for a photo after he toured a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown walks away after greeting President Joe Biden as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden greets Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    President Joe Biden greets Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden talks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Pres. Biden greets Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler at the Portland International Airport during his visit to the Pacific Northwest on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
    Pres. Biden greets local leaders, lawmakers at the Portland International Airport during his visit to the Pacific Northwest on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
    Pres. Biden greets Oregon Governor Brown at the Portland International Airport during his visit to the Pacific Northwest on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
    President Joe Biden arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    President Joe Biden gestures as he walks down the stairs from Air Force One as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Pres. Biden arrives at the Portland International Airport during his visit to the Pacific Northwest on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
    President Joe Biden smiles as he walks down the stairs from Air Force One as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Air Force One with President Joe Biden arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Air Force One arrives in Portland on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
    Air Force One with President Joe Biden arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Portland Mayor Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown arrive at PDX ahead of United States President Joe Biden on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
    Portland Mayor Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown arrive at PDX ahead of United States President Joe Biden on April 21, 2022. (KOIN)
  • President Joe Biden escorted by Colonel Matthew Jones, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 21, 2022, en route to Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)