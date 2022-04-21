PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden visited Portland on Thursday as part of a trip to the Pacific Northwest to promote investments in infrastructure.

Air Force One landed at PDX around 12:40 p.m. Thursday and the president was greeted by state and local leaders. Biden toured the airport and was briefed on upgrades to PDX by construction managers and other officials.

Around 2:30 p.m., Biden spoke at the Portland Air National Guard hanger, highlighting how his $1 trillion infrastructure plan fits into an ongoing project to ensure PDX runways can survive earthquakes.

He’s set to attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee at the Portland Yacht Club after the speech.

