Garbage truck driver backs over sleeping man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A garbage truck worker drove over someone sleeping under a tarp early Monday morning, according to Portland Police.

Central Precinct officers were called out to the Eastbank Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street on a report of a crash just after 4 a.m. They arrived to find a man whose legs were severely injured after he was hit by a garbage truck. He was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said that the man had been sleeping under a blue tarp on the walkway between the Esplanade and Salmon Street at the time he was hit. The garbage truck driver had emptied a dumpster into the back of the truck’s box and then backed over the victim, said police. The driver told authorities that they had seen the tarp, but didn’t realize there was a person underneath.

Police said several witnesses left the scene without speaking with officers. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333. At this time, no citations have been issued or arrests made.