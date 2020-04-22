Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Gas line hit in SW Portland, homes evacuated

Multnomah County

Gas venting safely

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A natural gas line was hit by a construction worker in Southwest Portland, forcing the evacuation of 8 homes in the area.

The gas is venting safely into the atmosphere at SW 33rd and Capitol Boulevard, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss