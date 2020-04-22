Gas line hit in SW Portland, homes evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A natural gas line was hit by a construction worker in Southwest Portland, forcing the evacuation of 8 homes in the area.
The gas is venting safely into the atmosphere at SW 33rd and Capitol Boulevard, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later.
