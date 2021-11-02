Get in the holiday spirit with the Grotto’s 2M lights

People walking through the Grotto’s light display. (Courtesy The Grotto)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 2 million lights will be illuminating The Grotto’s Festival of Lights this holiday season.

The lights are open nightly from November 26 through December 30 with the exception of Christmas Day.

The festival has been held since 1988, offering family attractions including caroling, a puppet show and indoor concerts.

Woman playing a violin at The Grotto (Courtesy the Grotto)

“We were disappointed last year when we were unable to open due to the pandemic. We can’t wait to once again share the joy of Christmas with the community,” said Chris Blanchard, executive director. “We invite everyone to come and share in the celebration.”

To ensure safety amid the pandemic the festival will have capacity limits and will require tickets be purchased in advance online.

Tickets are available along with additional information about the festivals COVID protocol at thegrotto.org.