PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With severe weather on the way, Multnomah County Officials are worried about a further strain on hospitals which are already busy with so many people sick right now.

On Wednesday, local leaders shared a dire warning a day before severe weather is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and health officer Doctor Jennifer Vines is pleading with the community to go to warming shelters if they need.

“Get inside and stay inside,” said Dr. Vines. “Do not underestimate the temperatures we’ll be facing.”

Dr. Vines also pointed out hospitals are already at “crisis care standards” and are struggling to keep up with demand.

Multnomah County pointed out that we’re not used to extreme temperatures here in the PNW. KOIN asked what lessons they learned from the deadly heat dome two years ago, which killed dozens of people in the county.

County Chair Deborah Kafoury shared that two years ago when the heat dome happened, people didn’t know and weren’t prepared, so this year she wants to make sure everyone knows, adding they’re “getting the word out in any way, shape or form possible.”