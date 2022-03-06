Baylei Bissonette was hit and killed by a driver on March 6, 2021

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Family and friends gathered at the spot where a 9-year-old girl was hit and killed by a driver exactly one year ago.

Baylei Bissonette was with her mother and her 2-year-old sister when they were hit by a driver at NW Eastman Parkway and 3rd Street on March 6, 2021. Baylei died at the scene, but her little sister and her mom recovered from their injuries.

Sunday night, people brought posters, candles and other personal items like toys to make a memorial.

Baylei’s mom, Victoria Martins Read, said her girl was always spreading joy.

“In the winter she’d pass out scarves and hats and blankets to the homeless. For Easter she’d fill Easter eggs and pass them out,” Martin said. “She wanted everyone to make sure they had a good holiday and a good little bit of happiness.”

She added her other daughter still shows signs of trauma from the crash, sometimes refusing to ride in cars.

The driver, Cameron King, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and two counts of fourth-degree assault, Gresham police said. He stayed at the scene and cooperated, authorities said at the time. He was arrested in May 2021.

The 21-year-old is scheduled for his next court appearance on April 21, 2022.