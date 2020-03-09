Girls, women celebrated locally on International Women’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday, March 8, marked International Women’s Day, and to honor the day, the Leaven Community Center in Northeast Portland held a special celebration for girls and women.

The theme for the local gathering was the equality of women along with environmental justice and conservation. Participants called for societal change for the environment, both locally and across the globe.

“What you can expect is to meet different community partners that are helping to elevate the issues around women, especially in the area of conversation,” said Danielle Moser of Oregon Wild. “So our theme, in particular, is focused on conservation, women as stewards of the land and the water.”

A number of different community groups took part in the event. The celebration included screenings of short films and an “empowerment walk” to Alberta Park.