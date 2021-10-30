Going out in Halloween costume? ‘Visibility is huge’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is back after a pandemic interruption. Revelers of all ages are in costume and looking to have some spooky fun.

Shops in Multnomah Village dressed in ‘Where’s Waldo’ costumes for Halloween, October 30, 2021 (KOIN)

Some shop owners in Multnomah Village decided to dress up as ‘Where’s Waldo?’ to celebrate. Many trick-or-treaters will be out Saturday night, so police remind everyone to be aware of safety for the kids.

If you’re driving, be aware of the kids going out and about because they may not be as easily seen as an adult. And parents are reminded to make their kids as visible as possible.

“Visibility is huge, now we are starting to see it get darker earlier, and so just put those flashlights in the hands of your kids when they are walking around or some kind of visibility so people can see them,” said PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen.

If you’re crossing the street in costume, make sure it’s really obvious you’re crossing and look both ways. Allen said to avoid crossing in the middle of a block where drivers might not expect it.

Halloween falls “on the backdrop of very concerning trends that we are seeing in Portland,” Allen said. Portland is on track for a record year of traffic fatalities.

So the key words for Halloween trick-or-treating: Have fun. Be safe.