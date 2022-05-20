PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once again, vendors in North Portland will have a chance to showcase their wares in one prime spot in the Golden Evening Makers Market.

What began in October 2020 as a way for small businesses to stay alive when the pandemic hit has now transformed into an event multiple times each year at the all-outdoor market at 3316 North Williams.

The first Makers Market of the year is set for Saturday, May 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then the next day is their first-ever farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers Grace Gerfen, Danielle Brunette and Sam Swartz said they decided it would be “fun and exciting” to bring new farmers market-inspired products to the Williams neighborhood. It’s the first time they’ve done an event tailored more toward food and beverage — and that will include spices, sauces, beverages, hot foods, packaged foods, apothecary and more.

“Our goal is to create a full experience farmers market throughout the different seasons of the year,” Gerfen said.

Each market features local vendors and producers and they will also continue the entertainment from previous markets, with rotating DJs and music.

Another new event are ticketed dinners that will include a “small dining experience” under their walnut tree. In keeping with their overall mission, they want to “bring different local vendors to contribute little parts of the dinner such as linens, candles, ceramics, florals, music” while the guests can both shop and dine.

They also want to have local dog adoption rescues bring available dogs to let people meet the pups in person.

Gerfen, Brunette and Swartz said they also foresee other events for the Golden Evening Makers Market, including speed dating, silent disco and ride-in movies.

Their website describes the market as a chance to connect “with local makers, meeting new friends and having fun while slangin product.”