Golden Evening market has local makers, food, ‘groovy music’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s always great to shop local. And it’s more fun, too.

The Golden Evening Makers Market is a monthly gathering of local makers at one prime spot in North Portland for “bomb food, groovy music and yummy drinks,” said co-founder Grace Gerfen.

The next one is set for Friday and Saturday, September 24-25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the past year, she along with co-founders Danielle Brunette and Sam Swartz have put on The Golden Evening Makers Market each month at 3316 North Williams. Gerfen said it began when they saw an urgent need for small businesses to stay alive when the pandemic struck.

So in October 2020 they transformed their studio space to an all-outdoor market once a month.

The Golden Evening Makers Market is a monthly event in North Portland (Courtesy: Golden Evening Market)

The Golden Evening Makers Market is a monthly event in North Portland (Courtesy: Golden Evening Market)

The Golden Evening Makers Market is a monthly event in North Portland (Courtesy: Golden Evening Market)

The Golden Evening Makers Market is a monthly event in North Portland (Courtesy: Golden Evening Market)

Gerfen said they “have rotating DJs, music, booze, food and incredible local makers of all types” — art, candles, apothecary, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, handmade and vintage clothing, home goods, florals, tarot, packaged and hot foods, spirits and beverages.

The food and drinks are locally based and rotate depending on the season.

“The response has been amazing and very humbling,” she told KOIN 6 News. “The community has really shown up for us and our mission to celebrate local makers and their products. The neighborhood response has been awesome and people seem stoked to have local goods in the heart of the Williams district.”

Asked to describe The Golden Evening, she said it “has an awesome and groovy vibe with loud music and a fun photobooth.”

The market for October is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, October 29-30. Gerfen said they “hope to host a few holiday markets throughout the winter.”