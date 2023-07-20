PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After Portland city commissioners Rene Gonzalez and Dan Ryan laid out their objections to the voter-passed charter reform, Gonzalez is conceding that two of his three alternative proposals lack support among city council.

Gonzalez and Ryan were gauging interest in putting three charter amendments on the next ballot that would have removed the next mayor’s veto power, reduced the new number of city commissioners from 12 to eight and streamlined ranked-choice voting.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio objected to those proposed changes – saying the city should move forward with the charter reform passed by voters and look into improving it if there were major flaws.

In a statement released on Thursday, Gonzalez said “city commissioners have a responsibility to reassess from time-to-time prior decisions that have long-term effects. In response to updated information on charter reform implementation and many questions and concerns from community members, we held a work session to allow council to publicly deliberate on three important issues that voters were not allowed to weigh-in separately on last November. My hope was to reduce cost and streamline its implementation.”

“After conferring with my colleagues, it has become clear there is a lack of support within City Hall for the referral measures addressing adjustments to the size of council and the ranked choice voting method. I look forward to continued dialogue with my colleagues, and public engagement on the question of a mayoral veto this coming spring,” Gonzalez added.

During Tuesday’s work session, Mayor Wheeler questioned if the commissioner’s proposals undermined the will of Portland voters.

“We have not even implemented what the voters have asked for, and yet we are already going back to the voters with changes,” Wheeler said.

Commissioner Ryan argued that voters didn’t have the chance to consider the reforms individually.

“What this work session isn’t, it isn’t the council circumventing the will of the voters. In fact, it’s a chance to consider going back to the voters three times in November perhaps with these items, look at them separately and vote. Last November, the bundling of reforms did not give voters that chance,” Ryan said.

After Commissioner Mapps questioned the proposal to reduce the number of commissioners, Gonzalez said the provision would reduce costs and question the “quality of candidates.” Later, Gonzalez told KOIN 6 News that judging the “quality of candidates” is subjective and that a candidate’s educational background and leadership experience should be considered.

“All of this is to focus on what tweaks we might make to assure better implementation in a more effective government come 2025,” Gonzalez said during the work session.

The reform amendments could still appear on the future ballot.