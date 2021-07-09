Grand jury clears Gresham officer in 2020 shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham police officer who was investigating a disturbance in Portland in 2020 was cleared by a Multnomah County grand jury in the fatal shooting of a man who drove his car toward the officer.

On May 31, 2020, Gresham Officer James Doyle and others from PPB were checking on a disturbance at a home on SE Kelly in Portland when Israel Berry drove at him, the Multnomah County DA’s office said.

Body cam footage released shows the shooting from Doyle’s point of view. Berry later died at the scene.

In a statement, Gresham Police Chief Claudio Grandjean said the department is looking into making changes following this shooting.

Watch: Gresham PD briefing with video of May 31, 2020 shooting

“We wish the outcome were different. As with all uses of force involving our officers, an internal review will be completed specifically examining what if any changes to existing policies, procedures or training might need to be made to improve the outcome of use of force encounters,” he said.

Doyle was among the Gresham officers responding to the scene because Portland police were busy handling a protest that night.