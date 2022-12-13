PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The grand jury returned the not true bill, finding five-year Portland Police Bureau veteran Mina Cavalli-Singer’s use of force not criminal under Oregon law at the time of the incident, authorities said.

During the July 24, 2022, incident, officers responded to a report of a man and woman physically fighting just after midnight near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. While attempting to arrest the male suspect, identified as 19-year-old Johnathan Worth, a struggle ensued, officials reported.

During the struggle, PPB said, Worth fired a shot — resulting in Officer Cavalli-Singer returning fire.

KOIN 6 News obtained video of the incident taken by Chris Ponte of Oregon Cop Watch, a group he said is designed to hold police accountable.

Just after the struggle, the video appears to show Worth on the ground with two officers on top, trying to control him. The video shows both officers have their guns holstered.

In this screen grab from video, Portland police officers struggle with a suspect with a gun (circled) moments before the suspect was shot by police, July 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon Cop Watch)

In this screen grab from video, Portland police officers struggle with a suspect and grab his gun (circled) moments before the suspect was shot by police, July 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon Cop Watch)

The video then appears to show the suspect pulling out a gun and firing in the air near the male officer.

About 15 seconds pass between that shot, which police said was fired by Worth, and the 6 shots that follow. Still photos from Ponte’s video show the male officer taking hold of Worth’s gun before Officer Cavalli-Singer draws her gun and shoots him on the ground from close range.

Worth was declared dead at the scene, officials said. The medical examiner determined the cause of his death to have been from the gunshot wounds.