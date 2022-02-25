PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grand jury has determined that two Portland police officers did not break the law when they shot and killed 30-year-old Alexander Tadros in August 2021.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office made the announcement Friday.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27 when officers from the Portland Police Bureau came to aid the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency which was serving a warrant at a home in the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue.

By the time police arrived at the scene, officials said Tadros was armed inside an apartment and had been threatening to shoot federal officers.

After an hour, a shot was fired through a wall and struck a PPB officer in the hip. Police said the suspect and officers then exchanged more shots, and Tadros was later found dead.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital and released. Meanwhile, Tadros’ autopsy confirmed he died by gunshot.

Officers Joshua Howery and Jake Ramsey with PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team were identified as the officers who fired the shots. Howery is a 20-year veteran of PPB and Ramsey has been with the department for four years, police said.

They were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Schmidt’s office says the decision comes after the grand jury heard from 25 witnesses and listened to two days of evidence and testimony.