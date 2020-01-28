Grand jury: Shooting of Koben Henriksen justified

Koben Henriksen was armed with a knife when he was shot in December 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The police shooting of a 51-year-old man armed with a knife was justified, a Multnomah County grand jury ruled Monday.

On December 8, 2019, Koben Henriksen was shot near SE 103rd Drive and SE Stark Street in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officer Justin Raphael and Officer Daniel Leonard responded. Leonard, an 11-year PPB veteran, used less-lethal force while Raphael used the lethal force. Raphael has been with the bureau for 7 years.

The grand jury determined Raphael’s use of deadly force was an act of self-defense and/or defense of another person.

Henriksen’s death sparked then-PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw to wonder where the accountability was in the mental health system. Henriksen had 2 previous encounters with Portland police in the months preceding his shooting, both of which involved his mental health. Neither ended in any use of force.

“Law enforcement professionals are put in an impossible position and we need the public to help prioritize effective and humane mental health treatment and demand urgent and immediate action,” Outlaw said at that time.