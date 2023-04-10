Reports of vandalism in east Multnomah County more than tripled between 2019 and 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Starting Monday, small businesses in east Multnomah County can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help pay for repairs due to vandalism.

The funds can be used to fix damages such as broken windows or remove graffiti that has occurred since July 1, 2022. Businesses must be located east of Interstate 205 to qualify, the county said.

“The need to help small businesses who suffered so much from the COVID-19 disruption, but didn’t necessarily qualify for other repair grants, is still very real,’’ said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “I’m committed to doing what we can to help these small East County businesses that are so critical to our community’s recovery and economic health.”

Vega-Pederson led the effort to develop an anti-vandalism fund in June 2022 after reports of vandalism in east Multnomah County more than tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to Multnomah County.

The county is partnering with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon to distribute the $100,000 available in grants.

“Vandalism harms more than business facades and windows, it hurts our community. Local business owners should be focused on expanding their enterprise, not on repairing damage,’’ said Cobi Lewis, MESO executive director.

According to the county, one application will be accepted per business or business owner.

To qualify for a grant, the county says businesses must:

Be located in Multnomah County, east of I-205

Have repaired physical damage to the business since July 1, 2022

Be headquartered in Oregon and principally operate in Oregon

If required, be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business

Be for-profit or a 501(c)(3) non-profit

Be open or planning to reopen shortly

Comply with federal, state, and local laws and regulations

Cannot be a passive investment holding company