Gresham apartment fire displaces family of five

The Gresham Fire Department responds to an apartment fire Sunday, July 18, 2021 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of five was displaced following an apartment fire Sunday morning, according to the Gresham Fire Department.

Crews responded to a reported fire around 11 a.m. at a new complex in the 400 block of SE 192nd Street. Flames did not grow beyond the lone unit and damage was limited to just one room, officials said.

Working smoke detectors and a sprinkler system are credited with limiting damage, according to GFD.

Two dogs were rescued in the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.