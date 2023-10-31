Authorities are seeking more information about Brandon James Sposito

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities arrested an elderly caregiver early Tuesday morning in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of a dementia patient.

Gresham police say they arrested 30-year-old Brandon James Sposito around 1:30 a.m. — just hours after receiving a report that he had abused the patient at 25200 SE Stark Street.

Sposito, a Fairview resident, faces charges of first-degree sex abuse. He is currently lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The Gresham Police Department’s investigation is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information about Sposito to call their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or their tip line at 503-618-2719.