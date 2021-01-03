Gresham crews put out garage fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews in Gresham battled an early morning fire Saturday that started inside a vehicle and heavily damaged a garage. This happened at the intersection of Southeast Stone and 282nd.
Flames damaged the roof of the garage. Crews cut into the side of the garage to battle the fire. They were able to put it out quickly.
No injuries were reported.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.