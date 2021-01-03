Gresham crews put out garage fire

Multnomah County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews in Gresham battled an early morning fire Saturday that started inside a vehicle and heavily damaged a garage. This happened at the intersection of Southeast Stone and 282nd.

Flames damaged the roof of the garage. Crews cut into the side of the garage to battle the fire. They were able to put it out quickly.

No injuries were reported.

