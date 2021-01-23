Gresham fire burns through home, residents safely evacuate

Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family in Gresham escaped injury when a two alarm fire burned through their house Saturday.

The fire occurred on Northwest Sleret near Powell.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of the home and eventually spread to both the first floor and the attic.

Crews were able to put the fire out, however the house suffered extensive damage.

Everyone inside the home, including the dogs, are OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

