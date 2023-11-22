Gresham officials will release details on Brian Flowers' memorial service at a later date

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brian Flowers, a firefighter who served the City of Gresham for 15 years, died of cancer on Sunday evening.

According to the Gresham Fire Department, Flowers had endured a months-long journey with occupational acute myeloid leukemia.

The firefighter began his career with the agency in 2008. Later in 2013, he joined the water rescue crew at Station 75 in Troutdale — where he had worked for the past decade.

“As we approach Thanksgiving later this week, we ask that everyone please take a minute to say a word of thanks for those they love and for Firefighter Brian Flowers, whose loss is immeasurable,” Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis said.

GFD and other Gresham leaders are speaking with Flowers’ family about their plans for a funeral service. The agency says additional details on the memorial will be released to the public once they’re finalized.

“The City of Gresham is greatly appreciative of Firefighter Flowers’ service. But more than that, our hearts go out to the family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss,” officials said.

Flowers is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons.