Pamplin Media Group is a KOIN 6 News media partner.

GRESHAM, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — The city of Gresham announced Friday, Feb. 3, that a firefighter unexpectedly died earlier today from cardiac arrest while in the line of duty.

The firefighter, whose name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, was unable to recover despite immediate emergency medical attention. He had served with Gresham Fire since 2008. Before that he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department, and was a former Navy Seal.

Funeral services are pending, and the city is supporting grieving family and firefighters.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.