PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A memorial service was held in Gresham Wednesday for Brandon Norbury, a firefighter who died of cardiac arrest while in the line of duty on Feb. 3.

On Wednesday, the city of Gresham held a small procession of local fire and law enforcement vehicles that brought Norbury and his family to his memorial service at the East Hill Church Auditorium Building.

“This is a difficult time for our Gresham firefighters. We truly appreciate the support from our community members and the Oregon fire service,” said Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Norbury served as a Navy SEAL and a Gresham police officer before spending the last 15 years working as a Gresham firefighter.

He received emergency medical attention when he suffered cardiac arrest, but did not survive.

The public was invited to pay their respects along the procession route since seating was limited at the venue. The procession route was blocked off for the event.

The memorial service was streamed online and anyone who missed it can watch it on YouTube.

Other fire agencies from around the region provided staffing at the Gresham Fire Department Wednesday so firefighters could attend the service.