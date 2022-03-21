PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Gresham is excited to launch a new youth services division after the city hired a new youth service manager.

The city has been awarded a two million dollar grant for youth violence prevention, outreach and intervention.

This program and the broader division will be responsible for investing in culturally specific community-based organizations to provide services for youth and young adults in Gresham as well as positive recreational activities and engagement opportunities.

Emon Ghassemi, the new Youth Services Manager, joined AM Extra to discuss the program.