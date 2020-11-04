Gresham mayoral candidate Stovall feeling ‘cautiously optimistic’

Stovall is a business owner who also serves on the TriMet board

PORTNAD, Ore. (KOIN) — Although no winner has been officially announced, Gresham is electing a new mayor for the first time in about a decade.

The race remains tight between Travis Stovall and Eddy Morales. According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, Morales sits at 36.52% while Stovall has garnered 36.85% of the vote as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Stovall is a business owner who also serves on the TriMet board. He sat down with KOIN 6 News on Wednesday morning to discuss his thoughts on the race so far.