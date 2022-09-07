PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man is facing federal charges after the death of a 17-year-old.

Duane Robert Hill, 38, is being charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents revealed that the investigation into Hill began in June when a task force of various local, state and federal agencies investigated the overdose death of a Portland teen.

Investigators found counterfeit Oxycodone pills on the victim’s desk that were made with fentanyl, which is believed to have led to the teenager’s death. Upon digging deeper, investigators reportedly found evidence that Hill was the supplier of the pills found in the teen’s room, and that he had been selling pills for $4 to $5 dollars each.

Undercover investigators say they set up a controlled purchase of more than three dozen pills from Hill.

When authorities executed a search warrant on Hill’s residence on Wednesday, the man reportedly attempted to flush pills down the toilet.

Inside Hill’s home, investigators say they found more than 200 pills, a handgun, a scale, drug packaging materials and over $4,000 in cash. Officials report some of the pills recovered were rainbow-colored.

Hill made his first appearance in court Wednesday and has been detained pending further court proceedings.