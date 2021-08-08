Gresham PD: Driver runs red light, causes deadly crash

Gresham police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle the morning of Aug. 8, 2021. The driver in the other vehicle died at the scene. (KOIN)

Police arrested the driver on various charges and suspicion of DUII

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver inside Sunday morning.

Investigators say the deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 162nd Avenue.

Police say the victim had a green light and was driving south on 162nd Avenue when the suspect, who was traveling west on Glisan Street, ran a red light and crashed into the victim’s driver’s side door.

The victim died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested on several charges, police said. Investigators suspect the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The suspect’s passenger also suffered significant injuries in the crash and was taken to a trauma hospital for treatment.