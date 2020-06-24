Gresham police chief reverses position, won’t step down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two weeks after city leaders publicly announced her retirement, Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells has decided to return to work.

KOIN 6 News learned of Sells’ intentions to not retire on Tuesday. The City of Gresham announced Sells’ retirement on June 11.

In an email dated June 14, Sells addressed accusations of racism during her time as the chief of Gresham Police. She blasted Deputy City Manager Corey Falls, who is Black and has a role overseeing the police.

But according to a statement from the City of Gresham, Sells has “chosen to exercise a revocation provision in her retirement agreement and will be returning to work on June 29.”

The statement cited the Gresham city manager as saying Sells decided to return “after reconsidering her previous decision to retire.”