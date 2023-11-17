PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham has recorded 11 traffic deaths in 2023 after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Friday, officials say.

Police say they responded to the scene at 2300 NE 181st Ave. shortly before 6 p.m., where they attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life before a medical examiner declared he was dead.

Investigators say the motorcycle had crashed into a car on the road, though details have yet to be released. The car’s driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Gresham police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call their tip line at 503-618-2719.

