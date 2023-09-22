The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have identified the man accused of injuring a Gresham police officer by hitting him with a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Rian Thomas-Rodgers, 33, has been lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities say the injured officer – whose identity was not released – had been called to 300 NE Liberty Ave. after witnesses reported seeing two people passed out and unresponsive in the vehicle around 2 p.m.

When officers contacted the people inside, authorities say Thomas-Rodgers tried to escape and hit the officer with the car in the process. Officials added that Thomas-Rodgers also tried to run away from the area before being taken into custody along with the passenger.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though he has since returned home to continue his recovery.

“This incident highlights the inherent dangers associated with the work our officers do,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “We are thankful our officer was not more seriously injured.”

Police say Thomas-Rodgers also received treatment for a minor injury he received while running away.

