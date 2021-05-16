Gresham police search for missing, endangered teen

Police say 13-year-old Karen Torres ran away from home Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old girl who they say ran away from home Saturday night. Police say Karen Torres is missing and endangered.

According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

They say Torres has turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don’t know where she is.

Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself.

Torres is a Hispanic girl. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and light blue jeans. She is familiar with TriMet, police say.

Anyone who knows Torres’ whereabouts should contact police.