The suspect is accused of breaking into two businesses on Monday, Oct. 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect who committed “multiple burglaries” in Gresham’s downtown area.

The Gresham Police Department says the suspect broke into two small businesses, iCandy and Bedrooms West, on Monday, Oct. 16.

Gresham police are searching for the suspect in connection to multiple burglaries that happened on Oct. 16. (Courtesy GPD)

GPD asks anyone with additional information on the burglaries or the suspect to contact Detective Larry Foulke at 503-618-2652 or larry.foulke@greshamoregon.gov.