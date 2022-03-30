PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new approach is underway in Gresham to find city workers and help the homeless.



With seasonal jobs opening up this spring, Gresham is actively recruiting from the homeless community.

The city has three specialists doing outreach to the homeless community helping them find services. Now, they are handing out job applications, helping them fill out and go through the process of getting hired on by the city in a temporary position called public utility workers — consisting of mostly outdoor work such as cutting grass and doing maintenance.

The jobs are entry-level and those applying would undergo a background check and have to pass a drug screening, city managers told KOIN 6 News.

Community Services Manager Jessica Harper said bringing the applications directly to homeless people was a solution that naturally fit the problem they faced.

“They’re really entry-level, working outside with our transportation team or our parks team in the summer. They lend themselves really well to entry-level positions, which a lot of the people in the community experiencing homelessness might fit that skill level needed,” Harper said.

Harper noted they have a handful of applications so far and expect to receive more as we approach the summer.

Gresham is looking to fill about 30 entry-level jobs that could lead to full-time positions.