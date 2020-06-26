Gresham supervisor’s ‘All Lives Splatter’ car decal probed

An investigation is underway at the City of Gresham after an employee allegedly displayed this car window sticker. (Gresham Outlook)

City employees filed complaints against 'very violent, racist' window sticker on car used by Field Operations Supervisor Doug Holley

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — An investigation is underway at the city of Gresham after complaints were filed against an employee who allegedly displayed a window sticker that read “All Lives Splatter — Nobody cares about your protest” with a decal of a car running people over.

According to a city employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, Field Operations Supervisor Doug Holley had the window sticker on his personal truck while parked outside a city-owned building near Hogan Butte Nature Park on Friday, June 5.

Three complaints filed to the city stated the bumper sticker was “very violent and racist” and was poorly representing the city of Gresham as Holley was allegedly on the clock while driving the truck.

Allegedly, after complaints about “All Lives Splatter,” the truck Holley was driving had a new sticker in the same location. The second sticker showed an image of President Donald Trump holding up his middle finger with the words “Nobody cares about your protest.”

A city spokesperson said the matter is under investigation.

The timing of the window stickers comes when marches and protests against racisim continue across the country after the murder of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis at the hands of police. The largest march in Gresham took place June 3, as more than 300 people made their way from downtown Gresham to City Hall.

City leadership has voiced support for the marches. City Council also unanimously voted to fly the Black Lives Matter flag throughout the month of July at City Hall.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Holley but he declined to comment at this time.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner