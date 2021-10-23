Grocer sues Oregon beef producer for $2.7M over outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court documents show lawyers representing New Seasons Market have filed a $2.7 million lawsuit against an Oregon beef producer accusing the company of negligence for delivering beef tainted with E. coli in 2019.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports several people became ill with the bacteria, prompting a wide recall.

The suit, filed this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court, names Country Natural Beef, based in Redmond and seeks the money to recover the costs of customer refunds and other expenses.

Lawyers for New Seasons and Oregon Country Beef did not immediately return calls for comment.