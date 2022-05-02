PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sandy Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam says he was attacked during a campaign event in downtown Portland over the weekend.

Video provided by his campaign shows a group in all black show up to his event at Chapman Square in downtown on Saturday.

According to Pulliam, the group threw flash bangs, eggs, feces and paint at the rally.

He issued a statement following the incident saying “Portland doesn’t belong to Antifa.” Pulliam further claimed Portlanders are tired of homelessness and lawlessness.

In another statement, he listed a series of actions his administration will take to end Antifa in Portland, which included tripling the size of Oregon State Police, deputizing part of the state police as U.S. marshals, along with deploying National Guard members during riots.

Pulliam said this served as “a sign of the slow decay that has taken hold of our state and once beautiful city of Portland.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Portland police for more on the incident.