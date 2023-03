PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were detained Thursday after a firearm was discovered on the playground of the Cherry Park Elementary School, Portland Police Bureau tweeted.

A school custodian found the gun tucked inside a backpack on the playground, police said. No information about the two people detained has been released.

A gun stowed away in a backpack was found on the playground at Cherry Park Elementary School on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

No students were in school Thursday.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the David Douglas School District for comment and is awaiting a response.