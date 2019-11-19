Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Gun, meth seized in Northeast Portland traffic stop

Multnomah County

Officers found over 51 grams of meth

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities seized a handgun, cash, meth, pipe, and two cell phones from a suspect during a traffic stop on North Vancouver Way. November 18, 2019 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Friday evening traffic stop in Northeast Portland escalated to a gun and drug seizure by the Gun Violence Reduction Team, said police.

Raymon Nath (Portland Police Bureau)

Two GVRT officers pulled a man over on North Vancouver Way around 5:30 p.m. on November 15. During the stop, officers discovered the driver had a 9mm semiautomatic handgun under his seat. The driver, 34-year-old Raymon Nath, was a convicted felon, making his possession of the firearm illegal, according to Portland Police.

Officers arrested him and searched the car where they also found over 51 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a small scale.

Nath was taken to jail where he now faces gun and drug charges.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget