Gun, meth seized in Northeast Portland traffic stop

Authorities seized a handgun, cash, meth, pipe, and two cell phones from a suspect during a traffic stop on North Vancouver Way. November 18, 2019 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Friday evening traffic stop in Northeast Portland escalated to a gun and drug seizure by the Gun Violence Reduction Team, said police.

Raymon Nath (Portland Police Bureau)

Two GVRT officers pulled a man over on North Vancouver Way around 5:30 p.m. on November 15. During the stop, officers discovered the driver had a 9mm semiautomatic handgun under his seat. The driver, 34-year-old Raymon Nath, was a convicted felon, making his possession of the firearm illegal, according to Portland Police.

Officers arrested him and searched the car where they also found over 51 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a small scale.

Nath was taken to jail where he now faces gun and drug charges.