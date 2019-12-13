Guns, ammo found during search of theft suspect’s home

Adolphus T. Newell and the guns seized at his home, December 13, 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for theft now faces 8 counts of being a felon in possession of firearms after a search his residence in Southwest Portland.

Just after noon Thursday, police spotted Adolphus T. Newell in the 7400 block of SW Garden Home Road. After a short pursuit on foot, Newell was arrested, authorities said.

Then a search warrant was obtained for his home in the 7000 block of SW Olson Road. Numerous firearms and ammunition were found during that search.

The 23-year-old was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and more charges are pending.