Paul Hall, 44, and James Hartley, 46, are facing charges in this incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two firearms and a “commercial” amount of illegal substances were seized by officials in the execution of a search warrant related to a financial crimes investigation. This also resulted in the arrests of two men, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, the MCSO Detectives Unit, Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the U.S. Marshals Service served the warrant at a residence in Northeast Portland. During the search, they reported finding cocaine and fentanyl in addition to the two firearms.

Paul Hall, 44, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a felon.

James Hartley, 46, faces multiple charges including 12 counts of aggravated identity theft, 11 counts of first-degree aggravated theft, 4 counts of first-degree theft, single counts of laundering a monetary instrument, possession of a weapon by a felon, and related charges involving controlled substances, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.