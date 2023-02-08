PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Assertive. Analytical. Eccentric. If you have an Aquarius bestie, you may agree with these words that Cosmopolitan magazine has used to describe the zodiac sign — especially if your Aquarius bestie happens to be the City of Portland.

That’s right. Portland is an Aquarius, and it’s celebrating its birthday this Wednesday.

“On February 8, 1851, Territorial Governor John P. Gaines signs An Act to Incorporate, passed as HB 29 by Territorial House of Representatives on January 14,” the City of Portland said.

At 172 years young, the Rose City has a lot to be proud of. For one, it’s not Boston — but it could’ve been.

Years before the Rose City was incorporated, politician Asa Lovejoy and entrepreneur Francis Pettygrove decided to turn the land that they owned into a city. The two debated on naming it after their respective hometowns, Boston and Portland, Maine. In the end, they settled it with a coin toss where Pettygrove declared victory and the territory was officially named Portland.

Additional accomplishments for the birthday boy, or girl, or city, include being the home of the world’s longest-performing drag star, hosting one of the biggest Naked Bike Rides and having the world’s largest independent bookstore. Read more about the aging Rose City’s quirks here.

Portland’s fellow Aquarians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Hilton have had outstanding careers as musicians, athletes and heiresses. But Co-Star Astrology said the zodiac sign could also have a calling as a rioter and looter, which is something that late former President George H.W. Bush would have appreciated when he referred to Portland as “Little Beirut” following anti-war protests in the ‘90s.

The City of Portland has yet to announce what it wants for its birthday, but if it’s anything like its other Aquarius mates, it’d say continued freedom and independence would be nice.