PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s re-election campaign announced Thursday she has paused fundraising and is instead directing donors to support abortion providers and advocates.

The announcement comes after a Supreme Court draft majority opinion, published by Politico on Monday, suggested the court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision protecting the federal right to abortion.

“I cannot remember a time when I was not pro-choice. As a youth, I listened to the conversations of older women who told horror stories about botched back-alley abortions. I was raised to believe ‘my body, my choice’. Now 50 years later we are on the perilous edge with news that our constitutional right to abortion may be ended by the U.S. Supreme Court. In response, I am pausing my campaign fundraising today and urging my supporters and other political campaigns to redirect donations to abortion providers and advocates,” Hardesty said in a statement.

The commissioner added “we have a right to be angry. While Oregon has been a strongly pro-choice state, it was not until recently that we addressed disparities in access for immigrants and low-income communities. We have also seen anti-choice actions being taken by electeds and candidates who publicly state they are pro-choice when asked. Even on our own city council.”

Hardesty said her campaign’s donation page will redirect donors, over the next 24 hours and through the weekend, to groups including Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, NW Abortion Access Fund, Pro-Choice Oregon, Forward Together and Keep Our Clinics.