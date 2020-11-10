Hardesty, Lyft driver each call 911 during ride from ilani

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lyft ride Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ordered from the ilani Casino ended in dueling 911 calls when she refused to get out of the car, audio obtained by KOIN 6 News revealed.

The November 1 ride began when Lyft driver Richmond Frost picked up a passenger named “Jo Ann” at the casino. Frost kept the windows cracked — COVID protocols put in place by the ride share company — and Hardesty complained.

The ride went downhill from there and Frost decided to cancel the ride. He pulled off into a Chevron station at an I-5 exit ramp in Ridgefield. But Hardesty refused to get out of the car and called 911 at 9:48 p.m.

Hardesty told the 911 dispatcher he dropped her off “in the dark at a filling station. And I’m not getting out. Not happening. All because I asked him to put the window up.”

The dispatcher told her “technically it’s his property and there’s no crimes involved.” Hardesty said Frost canceled her ride “and I’m just going to sit here until he gets me another ride.”

“Only you can order another ride,” the dispatcher said. “I can have an officer come out but they’re not going to be able to make him stay there.”

“He can’t go anywhere because I’m not moving until another car comes,” Hardesty replied.

The dispatcher told her he would send officers.

Three minutes after Hardesty’s call, Frost also called 911.

“I’ve got a customer that I’ve canceled the ride and I’ve taken her off the freeway to the filling station so that she can order another ride,” he said. “She’s refusing to get out of my car.”

He said he was in the front seat and his passenger was in the back seat during the call. Asked if she had any weapons on her, Frost said, “I doubt it.”

The dispatcher told him officers were on their way.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.