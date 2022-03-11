PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to CDC data, nearly 12% of Oregonians are vaccine-hesitant.

As COVID-19 has flung the anti-vaccine movement into the public sphere, KOIN 6 News reached out to Multnomah County to see if the pandemic has impacted the number of families seeking immunization exclusions for all school-aged students in the county.

Though historically held on the third week of February, Exclusion Day represents the cut-off point for students to attend school who have not yet received state-required vaccinations or submitted valid exemptions.

However, with the permission of OHA, Multnomah joined a list of seven Oregon counties that chose to extend the annual immunization Exclusion Day deadline – shifting the date to April 20.

Multnomah County said the choice to postpone the due date was primarily to allow families adequate time to get students immunized and records submitted, amid barriers created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that the pandemic has created challenges for families in terms of routine vaccine access,” Multnomah County Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey stated in a letter to schools when announcing the extended deadline. “We hope giving families additional time to access vaccines will help children to stay in school.”

She continued, “We also know that schools are currently inundated with managing through COVID-19, so we hope this decision offers some relief.”

Now that the extended deadline is coming up, Multnomah County provided KOIN 6 News with the number of current exclusion orders requested ahead of April 20.

While families still have more than a month to submit student immunIzation records and exclusion orders, the data shows a slight increase in the number of exclusions requested when compared to previous years – though the margin is very slight.

Prior to the delay, this year Multnomah County originally reported having 5,778 exclusion orders for all public, private, and charter schools, preschools and certified child care programs – an increase of more than 700 exclusion orders from what was recorded last year.

However, since the county extended the deadline, that number has now dropped to 5,100.

Although the number of exclusion orders has increased so far, the data shows it has not been by much despite rises in vaccine hesitancy.

While lower than the state average, the most recent CDC data suggests Multnomah County has a vaccine hesitancy rate of approximately 9.25%.

Additionally, it is important to note that COVID-19 vaccinations for students are not a current requirement as part of state-mandated student immunizations.

According to the data, the county received 5,033 exclusion orders for the 2020-2021 school year – only approximately 70 less than what has been recorded for the current school year.

That number was reportedly higher for the 2019-2020 school year, with 5,051 exclusion orders recorded. Though, this increase along with that year’s Exclusion Date came shortly after the news of COVID-19 initially broke out.

KOIN 6 News requested data for student immunization exclusion orders prior to COVID-19 but was not immediately provided that information by Multnomah County.

County officials told KOIN 6 News, the postponement of the Exclusion Day deadline has severely decreased the number of letters the county has been forced to send out requesting guardians submit either student immunization records or exclusions.

According to the county, the first round of exclusion order letters was mailed out to families of children in preschools, child care, and private schools on February 9, followed by the second round of letters which went out to families of children in public and charter schools March 2.

“Due to the 2021-22 Exclusion Day delay in Multnomah County, schools had additional time to review and update immunization records before letters were sent,” explained Multnomah County Communications Coordinator Kate Yeiser. “If we had sent exclusion orders in late January, as usual, we would have sent 5778 letters.”

She continued, “By generating and sending the letters in February and early March, we were able to send almost 700 fewer letters. The number of exclusion orders we actually sent, 5100, is comparable to previous years.”

KOIN 6 News will update this article once pre-pandemic data becomes available.