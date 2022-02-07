Hawthorne Bridge inspection will cause delays Tuesday

The Hawthorne Bridge is the oldest vertical lift bridge in the country still in operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians might want to avoid the Hawthorne Bridge Tuesday as an inspection is expected to cause delays throughout the day.

Multnomah County said the inspection will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8 starting at 9 a.m. It could last as late as 3:30 p.m.

Inspectors may need to raise the drawbridge up to eight times and each lift is expected to last 10 to 15 minutes, nearly twice as long as a normal lift. These longer lifts will allow a contract to inspect the span guide wheels that keep the drawbridge in line with two support towers when it moves up and down.

There will be time between each bridge lift to clear traffic stopped on the bridge.

Crews will also inspect the steel cables that pull the drawbridge up and down, Multnomah County officials said. The Hawthorne Bridge is 111 years old and its parts are inspected regularly to make sure it’s in good operating condition.

To avoid delays caused by the bridge lifts, county officials recommend using alternate crossings.

