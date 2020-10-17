Hawthorne Bridge to close Sunday for maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers, cyclists, joggers and anyone else who uses Portland’s Hawthorne Bridge will need to find an alternate route Sunday as the structure will be closed for maintenance.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an inspection and work on the drawbridge.

“Crews will perform maintenance work and inspect the trunnions that support the counterweight cables,” according to Multnomah County officials. “The work requires frequent and prolonged openings of the drawbridge, so the bridge will be closed to all users.”

TriMet busses that normally use the bridge will detour to the Morrison Bridge during the closure. Some alternate routes also include the Ross Island bridge.

Multnomah County maintains the Hawthorne Bridge and five other Willamette River bridges.

Officials warned heavy rain could force the work to be rescheduled to a later date.