Hazelwood shooting suspect arrested four months later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested in the months-long investigation of a shooting in Southeast Portland that left one person injured.

The shooting happened when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 12000 block of SE Ash Street shortly before 4 p.m. May 28.

When police arrived, they found a victim at the scene with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. The victim was conscious and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The 9 mm pistol that police recovered. (Portland Police Bureau)

Detectives spent four months working the case and arrested the suspect Tuesday near the corner of Northeast 112th Avenue and Halsey Street.

30-year-old Joseph Smoot, of Portland, was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges: assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary in the first degree.

After authorities executed a search warrant on a car connected to Smoot, they found a loaded pistol, PPB said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Portland police here and reference Case No. 21-144201.